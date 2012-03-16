UPDATE 1-EFSF's long-bond seen as key test

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility will take its first stab at selling ultra long-bonds as early as next week in a crucial test of investors’ appetite for Europe’s rescue fund.

The EFSF is contemplating a three-pronged debt sale consisting of a EUR1-1.5bn 20 to 30-year bond, a five-year benchmark issue and a EUR2bn six-month bill sale - a rare attempt by a public sector issuer - especially one that still faces a cautious investor base due its shifting size and shape.

There is no official mandate for the syndicated deals, but BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and DZ Bank have been asked to arrange an investor conference call at 10:00 CET on Monday for investors to put questions to EFSF’s chief executive Klaus Regling and CFO Christophe Frankel.

“It depends on the general reception of investors on the call whether a capital markets transaction will follow, but if it does, you can expect something in the first half of next week,” one banking source familiar with the situation said.

Two other banking sources said the issuer was earmarking the five-year bond for Thursday while the six-month bill has officially been slated for Tuesday.

Regling said on Thursday that the EFSF was looking to raise EUR1-1.5bn from a 20 to 30-year bond, which would be the first time the issuer has tackled this maturity.

Until now, the longest it has gone on the curve is 10 years. One syndicate official described the three-prong approach as quite a leap for the issuer. A five-year bond in itself was enough of a challenge, the official said, particularly after the issuer’s longest dated bond to date - a 10-year 3.5% EUR3bn deal - struggled to get over the line in November.

But bond markets have staged a major comeback since then, creating the best conditions for borrowers in months, and the EFSF’s last syndicated issue - a EUR3bn, three-year deal in January - has tightened by around 35bp, according to Tradeweb, since pricing at mid-swaps plus 40bp.

The proceeds of the new bonds are expected to be disbursed to Greece and Ireland, a source close to the EFSF said.

“One consequence of our diversified strategy is that funds raised are no longer attributed to a particular country,” the source said.

“The funds are pooled and then disbursed to programme countries. Due to this, we have introduced a new pricing structure with a short-term rate and a long-term rate applying to all countries.”