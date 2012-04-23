FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFSF mandates banks for 7-year bond -lead
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

EFSF mandates banks for 7-year bond -lead

Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), rated Aaa/AAA/AA+, has mandated HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis for a seven-year euro bond, said an official at one of the banks managing the deal.

The official gave no details on the timing of the deal, saying that it was subject to market conditions.

Another SSA banker away from the transaction said the EFSF was expected to raise EUR3-5 billion through the bond deal. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Josie Cox)

