EFSF 7 yr bond's spreads fixed at MS plus 77bp

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Lead managers on the European Financial Stability Facility’s seven-year bond have fixed the spread at mid-swaps plus 77 basis points, and the order book will close at 13:30GMT, a bank official said.

The lead managers first tested investor interest at 80bp area over mid-swaps, and this afternoon said they had obtained an order book nearly EUR3bn in size.

The transaction, arranged via HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis, is expected to price today.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the lead managers said the bond was expected to be EUR2 billion in size.