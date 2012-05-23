EFSF sets price guidance for 3-year bond -source

LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - Banks running the European Financial Stability Facility’s three-year euro-denominated bond have set guidance in the mid-swaps +20bp area, a market source told IFR on Wednesday.

Earlier, bankers said that the EFSF, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole and RBS to lead-manage the long-anticipated bond. The transaction is expected to price in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The EFSF was last in the market with a syndicated deal at the end of April, when it priced a EUR1bn tap of its outstanding 20-year bond.

Earlier this week it raised EUR1.478bn through a six-month bill and last week it added EUR1bn through a debut tap of a benchmark bond via auction. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)