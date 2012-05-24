FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF opens book on three-year euro bond
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

EFSF opens book on three-year euro bond

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has opened books on a three-year euro-denominated bond, with guidance at mid-swaps +18/20bp, leads on the transaction told IFR on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the EFSF mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole and RBS to lead-manage the long-anticipated bond.

The EFSF was last in the market with a syndicated deal at the end of April, when it priced a EUR1bn tap of its outstanding 20-year bond.

Earlier this week it raised EUR1.478bn through a six-month bill and last week it added EUR1bn through a debut tap of a benchmark bond via auction.

Reporting By Josie Cox; Editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.