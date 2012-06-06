UPDATE 2-EFSF eyes new benchmark project

By John Geddie

LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has set a deadline of Wednesday for bank proposals on its next euro benchmark bond, after it sent out a request for proposals to selected institutions on Tuesday.

The transaction is expected to surface next week given that a German holiday on Thursday will make execution difficult, and new issuance is traditionally limited at the end of the week.

Sources indicate that recommendations will push for a bond in the 10- or 12-year space.

The EFSF was created by euro member states in 2010 to provide financial assistance to sovereigns unable to access capital markets. Ireland, Portugal and Greece have all received EFSF loans, while Spain has been in the limelight as the next potential candidate.

EFSF’s last euro benchmark was a EUR3bn three-year bond that priced on May 24 2012 at mid-swaps plus 18bp. Away from the deal, some bankers said EFSF was hoping for a larger trade and expected another deal to follow shortly after.

“The EUR3bn issue was probably not enough, but I don’t understand why they didn’t use the same RFPs as last time because nothing has really changed since then...maybe the price has changed but the proposals will remain the same - short dated and probably long dated but for a smaller size,” one senior SSA syndicate official said.

EFSF’s latest investor presentation states that it has a preliminary long-term funding programme of EUR11bn for the second quarter of 2012, leaving it with EUR3bn to raise before the end of June taking into account the EUR8bn already raised since April.

EFSF could not be immediately reached for comment.