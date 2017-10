LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has set the final spread on the tap of its 2.625% May 2019 bond at mid-swaps plus 26bp, with orders well in excess of EUR1bn, said a bank managing the deal.

Credit Agricole, DZ Bank and Goldman Sachs will price the minimum EUR1bn tap later on Wednesday.