FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF names banks for three-year euro benchmark bond -lead
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

EFSF names banks for three-year euro benchmark bond -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has mandated JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis for a three-year euro benchmark bond, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said on Monday.

The leads are expected to test investor demand for the deal with initial price thoughts set at mid-swaps flat to minus 2bp, one of the banks said.

The bond is expected to be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and John Geddie, IFR Markets; Editing by Andrew Perrin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.