EFSF prepares one-year bond syndicated bond -source
November 27, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

EFSF prepares one-year bond syndicated bond -source

John Geddie

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (Aaa/AAA/AAA) is preparing a one-year syndicated bond following a postponed three-year deal a week ago in the wake of a downgrade of its second largest guarantor France, a banking source close to discussions said on Tuesday.

EFSF is set to announce the deal with the same group of lead banks that were mandated for the three-year deal - JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis - the source added.

EFSF was forced to delay the three-year bond last week because of a technical issue related to its Deeds of Guarantee which states that new transactions, at the date of the issue, must be covered 100% by guarantees of Member States with a rating similar to, or better than, EFSF’s own rating by each of the credit rating agencies.

However, because EFSF and France’s short-term borrowing rating was unaffected by the Moody’s downgrade, EFSF is still able to issue bonds maturing up to one year, said the source. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

