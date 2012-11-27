FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EFSF shifts to one-year bond after ratings wobble
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 27, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-EFSF shifts to one-year bond after ratings wobble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EFSF confirmation, background)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, is taking orders on a new one-year syndicated bond following a postponed three-year deal a week ago in the wake of a downgrade of its second largest guarantor France, banks managing the deal said on Tuesday.

The group of lead banks initially mandated for the three-year deal - JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis - are marketing the new bond at a yield of 0.23%-0.25%, banking sources said.

The one-year maturity, the only option for the issuer, is the shortest dated syndicated deal it has ever done.

“Launching a one-year bond means that we can react to strong market demand on the short end and provide investors with an alternative to the planned 3-year bond,” Christophe Frankel, EFSF’s CFO and Deputy CEO said in a statement.

EFSF was forced to delay the three-year bond last week because of a technical issue related to its Deeds of Guarantee which states that new transactions, at the date of the issue, must be covered 100% by guarantees of Member States with a rating similar to, or better than, EFSF’s own rating by each of the credit rating agencies.

However, because France’s short-term rating was unaffected by the Moody’s downgrade, EFSF is still able to issue bonds maturing up to one year, said the source.

A spokesperson for Moody’s on Monday said it would continue to assess the implications of France’s downgrade on the EFSF, but refused to give any timescale for a decision. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.