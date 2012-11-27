FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFSF to size 1-year bond at EUR5bn as books top EUR6.5bn
November 27, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

EFSF to size 1-year bond at EUR5bn as books top EUR6.5bn

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility will size its one-year syndicated issue at EUR5bn, with over EUR6.5bn orders already placed by investors, according to a bookrunner on the deal.

The eurozone rescue fund has revised yield guidance to 0.22%-0.23%, from an earlier range set at 0.23%-0.25% when books opened on Tuesday morning.

Books will close at 1200GMT, and lead managers JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis will price the transaction later on Tuesday. The transaction will be rated A-1+/P-1/F1+, which are EFSF’s short-term debt ratings.

For earlier story click on (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

