EFSF set to price its largest ever new bond issue

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (Aaa/AA+/AAA) is set to price a EUR7bn one-year syndicated bond, which will be its largest ever new bond issue, one of the lead banks said on Tuesday.

The eurozone rescue fund upsized the deal from initial plans for a EUR5bn print after orders cleared EUR7bn, said the bank source. The bonds will be priced at a reoffer yield of 0.22%, which is the tight end of revised guidance of 0.22% to 0.23%, and inside initial guidance of 0.23%-0.25% when books opened.

The bonds will price later on Tuesday via JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)