UPDATE 3-EFSF to print EUR5bn five-year bond
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-EFSF to print EUR5bn five-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds final size)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility is set to print a EUR5bn five-year bond later on Tuesday, after receiving orders approaching EUR7bn, a market source said on Tuesday.

The eurozone sovereign rescue fund, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, earlier fixed the spread at mid-swaps plus 17bp, from official guidance at mid-swaps plus 18bp area and initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus high teens.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBS are managing the deal. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Philip Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
