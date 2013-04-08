EFSF hires banks for 5yr euro benchmark

LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has mandated BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International and HSBC for a new five-year euro benchmark, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The euro rescue fund has set initial price thoughts on the new bond at mid-swaps plus 12bp area, and plans to open books on the new deal on Tuesday morning.

The EFSF has raised EUR17bn in the year to date, via three-, five- and seven-year benchmark issues and taps of three-, 10- and 25-year bonds.

It has a funding programme of EUR58bn in 2013, with a Q2 funding target of EUR16.5bn.