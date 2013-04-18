EFSF opens books on tap of EUR4bn March 2016 bond

LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated AA+/Aa1/AAA, on Thursday mandated banks and opened books on a tap of its EUR4bn March 2016 bond, setting guidance at mid-swaps minus 10bp for pricing later in the day.

Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan and LBBW are running the RegS offering, the size of which has not yet been announced.

The outstanding bonds, which have a coupon of 0.5%, were bid at mid-swaps minus 11.5bp at announcement of the new tap, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Natalie Harrison)