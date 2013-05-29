CORRECTED-EFSF opens books on 4-year euro bond

(Removes erroneous repetition in lead, and changes day of RFP in second para.)

By Josie Cox

LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility opened books on a four-year benchmark euro bond on Wednesday, setting price guidance at mid-swaps plus 5bp area for pricing later in the day via Barclays, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan.

The EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, last week sent a request for proposals to several banks from its Market Group and said the offering would materialise this week, subject to market conditions.

On Tuesday it announced the bond mandate and leads started collecting indications of interest in the area of mid-single digits over mid-swaps.

The EFSF was last in the market earlier this month, when it priced a EUR5bn 10-year via Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan at swaps plus 32bp on the back of a book in excess of EUR6.5bn.

However, that bond has failed to perform and is now trading around swaps plus 33bp on the bid, according to Tradeweb.

Following that deal, the EFSF had issued EUR16.5bn of its upsized EUR20bn Q2 funding goal, putting it more than 57% through its EUR58bn full-year issuance programme. (Reporting by Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)