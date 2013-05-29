FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFSF fixes spread on 4yr euro bond
May 29, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

EFSF fixes spread on 4yr euro bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has fixed the spread on its four-year benchmark euro bond at mid-swaps plus 4bp, a market source said on Wednesday.

Guidance was earlier revised to mid-swaps plus 4bp area, from an initial mid-swaps plus 5bp area, after orders hit EUR4bn, leads on the deal said.

The EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, first started marketing the bonds at mid single digits over mid-swaps on Tuesday via leads Barclays, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan.

The issuer was last in the market earlier this month, when it priced a EUR5bn 10-year via Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

