EFSF set to price EUR4bn four-year bond
May 29, 2013 / 10:58 AM / 4 years ago

EFSF set to price EUR4bn four-year bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility is set to price a EUR4bn four-year benchmark later on Wednesday, having earlier fixed the spread at mid-swaps plus 4bp, a market source said on Wednesday.

Guidance was earlier revised to mid-swaps plus 4bp area, from an initial mid-swaps plus 5bp area, after orders hit EUR4bn, leads on the deal said.

The EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, first started marketing the bonds at mid single digits over mid-swaps on Tuesday via leads Barclays, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan.

The issuer was last in the market earlier this month, when it priced a EUR5bn 10-year via Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan. (Reporting by John Geddie)

