EFSF names leads for seven-year euro bond

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+, on Monday mandated BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley as joint lead managers for a seven-year euro benchmark bond.

Last Wednesday, the temporary eurozone sovereign bailout fund sent a request for proposal to a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group, regarding a transaction that it said would price during this week.

Other banks from this group will be mandated as co-lead managers for the offering, the EFSF said, which is due to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions.

It was last in the market in September, when it raised EUR986m for a tap of its EUR5bn seven-year bonds, first priced in July, via an auction.