EFSF books open on seven-year euro bond, interest over EUR4bn
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2013 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

EFSF books open on seven-year euro bond, interest over EUR4bn

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+, has opened books on a new seven-year euro benchmark at 21bp area over mid-swaps and has already attracted interest in excess of EUR4bn, excluding interest from the joint leads, according to a banker involved in the trade.

On Tuesday, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley started collecting indications of interest in the mid-swaps plus 22bp area for the deal, which is expected to price later on Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, the temporary eurozone sovereign bailout fund sent a request for proposal to a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group, regarding a transaction that it said would price during this week.

It was last in the market in September, when it raised EUR986m for a tap of its EUR5bn seven-year bonds, first priced in July, via an auction.

Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
