EFSF fixes spread on seven-year bond after orders top EUR8.5bn
October 22, 2013 / 8:40 AM / 4 years ago

EFSF fixes spread on seven-year bond after orders top EUR8.5bn

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+, has received orders of over EUR8.5bn for its seven-year euro benchmark on Tuesday, according to a banker involved in the trade.

The spread has been fixed at mid-swaps plus 20bp, inside guidance of 21bp area and initial price thoughts of 22bp area, and the bonds will price later on Tuesday via lead managers BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

It was last in the market in September, when it raised EUR986m from a tap of its EUR5bn seven-year bond, first priced in July, via an auction. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

