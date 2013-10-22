FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF to issue EUR6bn new seven-year benchmark bond
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2013 / 9:55 AM / 4 years ago

EFSF to issue EUR6bn new seven-year benchmark bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+, is set to issue a new EUR6bn seven-year bond on Tuesday, after receiving orders of over EUR10bn, according to a banker involved in the trade.

The bond’s spread was earlier fixed at mid-swaps plus 20bp, inside guidance of 21bp area and initial price thoughts of 22bp area, and the bonds will price later on Tuesday via lead managers BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.