EFSF to issue EUR6bn new seven-year benchmark bond

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+, is set to issue a new EUR6bn seven-year bond on Tuesday, after receiving orders of over EUR10bn, according to a banker involved in the trade.

The bond’s spread was earlier fixed at mid-swaps plus 20bp, inside guidance of 21bp area and initial price thoughts of 22bp area, and the bonds will price later on Tuesday via lead managers BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)