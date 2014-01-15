FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interest tops EUR5bn for EFSF's new five-year bond sale
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Interest tops EUR5bn for EFSF's new five-year bond sale

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has set guidance on the sale of its new five-year euro benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus 8bp area after initial interest exceeded EUR5bn, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.

The EFSF, rated Aa1/AA/AA+, hired HSBC, Morgan Stanley and RBS to lead manage the deal on Tuesday, and the bonds were initially marketed to investors at mid-swaps plus 9bp area.

The transaction - EFSF’s first bond issue this year - is expected to price later on Wednesday, and will yield around 1.3% at current market rates.

The EFSF has a funding target of EUR34.5bn for 2014, while its permanent successor the European Stability Mechanism plans to raise EUR17bn. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.