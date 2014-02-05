FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFSF requests bank proposals for upcoming bond issue
February 5, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

EFSF requests bank proposals for upcoming bond issue

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA/AA+, has sent a request for proposals to a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group with regards to an upcoming transaction scheduled for the week of 10th February, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The EFSF matched its own record for the largest supranational bond when it issued an EUR8bn five-year last month.

EFSF has EUR6bn left to raise to hit its first quarter target of EUR14bn, and is already well on its way to issuing a planned EUR34.5bn over the course of 2014.

Its permanent successor, the European Stability Mechanism, plans to raise EUR17bn this year, of which EUR5bn will be issued in the first quarter. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

