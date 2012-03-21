FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFSF opens order book for EUR4bn five-year bond
March 21, 2012 / 8:15 AM / in 6 years

EFSF opens order book for EUR4bn five-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has begun marketing a new EUR4bn five-year issue, its third foray in the European bond market this week.

Leads managers Citigroup, Nomura and UniCredit are taking investors’ orders at 40bp area over mid-swaps and books could close at short notice.

The level is tighter than where Europe’s sovereign rescue fund had been taking indications of interest from investors on Tuesday which was in the low to mid 40s over mid-swaps.

On Monday, the EFSF priced a well oversubscribed EUR1.5bn 20-year issue, its first deal in such a long-dated maturity.

