EFSF completes bond hat-trick
March 21, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 6 years

EFSF completes bond hat-trick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility priced its third deal of the week on Wednesday, a EUR4bn five-year that attracted almost EUR13bn of demand from investors.

The transaction came at mid-swaps +38bp from guidance of +40 area, as the tide for the credit appears to be turning . It followed hot on the heels of a EUR1.5bn 20-year priced on Monday and a just under EUR2bn six-month bill on Tuesday.

The final spread indicates zero new issue concession to the EFSF’s existing 2016 bond, which is bid at around 36bp over mid-swaps, a source on the deal said. Citigroup, Nomura and UniCredit were lead managers.

