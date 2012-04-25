EFSF returns to favour with foreign buyers

LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Central banks and sovereign wealth funds outside Europe which had shunned the European Financial Stability Facility credit since the end of last year made a strong return to the name on Tuesday, buying large chunks of the issuer’s latest issue.

More than 40% of the borrower’s inaugural EUR3bn seven-year trade was sold to central banks and sovereign wealth funds, well in excess of what they took in EFSF’s five and three-year issues sold this year, which saw 10% and 18% go to that investor base.

Meanwhile, distribution into Asia, which again had been dwindling since the end of last year, reached 39%. This easily exceeded the 9% and 13% placed in the region for the five and three-year issues, which were priced earlier in 2012.

“We saw the return of Asia in this deal, which we had not seen in recent issues,” said Christophe Frankel, CFO and deputy CEO at the EFSF.

“While the region had continued to express its interest in investing in the eurozone, it had been doing it by showing interest on different issues and maturities. It was therefore nice to see this investor base return to our signature.”

Frankel, however, was keen not to read too much into this. “Investors have various constraints from time to time and we shouldn’t put too much importance on this,” he said.

The issuer announced the mandate for the seven-year issue on Monday despite volatile market conditions which saw yields on Dutch and French government bonds spike up.

“We try to be as flexible as possible in our market approach and while we would prefer to issue in the best market conditions, that’s not always possible,” said Frankel.

“EFSF is a support mechanism, meaning that we have to access markets even when they are volatile. I am very happy with yesterday’s result as it demonstrates the strong investor interest in the EFSF name, irrespective of market conditions. The immediate market reaction to the weekend events in Europe was fairly negative but conditions improved on Tuesday.”

Following a call on Tuesday morning, lead managers HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis began taking indications of interest from investors at 80bp area over mid-swaps.

As demand built, they were able to refine the level to high 70s over for a final pricing at 77bp. The transaction ended up exceeding the EUR2bn that had been pencilled in on the back of a EUR4.4bn order book.

Bankers on and away from the deal agreed that EFSF had to pay an attractive premium in order to get the trade away but the strategy appears to have paid off.

“As we always thought, the fact that investors now have clarity on our funding programme has helped our spreads and the volatility on our spreads has diminished,” said Frankel. “As a result, investors are a lot more comfortable in getting involved in our deals.”

According to Frankel, the EFSF has a further EUR35bn to raise for the remainder of 2012. Given the recent volatility and weakening markets, it could be a tall order, although he said the programme was manageable.

“This is a significant amount but a manageable one and not as large as other big SSA issuers, which in turn are well ahead of their programmes, leaving the path clear for us,” he said. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright)