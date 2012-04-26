EFSF mandates banks for EUR1bn tap of 20-year

LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility mandated Barclays, Goldman Sachs and UniCredit for a EUR1bn increase of its outstanding EUR1.5bn 20-year issue late on Thursday morning.

The tap follows hot on the heels of a EUR3bn seven-year priced on Tuesday this week. The original EUR1.5bn 3.875% March 2032 bond priced in mid-March at mid-swaps plus 115bp, and is now bid at 105.6bp over, according to Tradeweb.

The deal was the smallest of a three-prong fundraising, which included the EUR3bn seven-year deal and a EUR4bn five-year bond. (Reporting by Helene Durand)