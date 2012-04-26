FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF mandates banks for EUR1bn tap of 20-year
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

EFSF mandates banks for EUR1bn tap of 20-year

Helene Durand, Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility mandated Barclays, Goldman Sachs and UniCredit for a EUR1bn increase of its outstanding EUR1.5bn 20-year issue late on Thursday morning.

The tap follows hot on the heels of a EUR3bn seven-year priced on Tuesday this week. The original EUR1.5bn 3.875% March 2032 bond priced in mid-March at mid-swaps plus 115bp, and is now bid at 105.6bp over, according to Tradeweb.

The deal was the smallest of a three-prong fundraising, which included the EUR3bn seven-year deal and a EUR4bn five-year bond. (Reporting by Helene Durand)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.