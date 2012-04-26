EFSF increases 20-year by further EUR1bn

LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has increased its 3.875% March 2032 bond by a further EUR1bn, taking the total issue size to EUR2.5bn.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs and UniCredit priced the deal in line with guidance of 105bp over mid-swaps or 124.4bp over Bunds to give a reoffer price of 102.696.

The tap follows hot on the heels of a EUR3bn seven-year deal which priced on Tuesday this week.

The original EUR1.5bn 3.875% March 2032 bond came in mid-March at mid-swaps plus 115bp, and is now bid at 105.6bp over, according to Tradeweb.

The deal was the smallest of a three-prong fundraising, which included the EUR3bn seven-year deal and a EUR4bn five-year bond.

Also on Thursday, the European Union drew more than EUR7bn of orders for a ten-year no-grow EUR2.7bn, which looks set to price at mid-swaps plus 56bp via lead managers Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)