EFSF plans EUR1bn increase to April 2037 bond -sources

LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to lead manage a EUR1bn increase to its existing 3.375% April 2037 bond, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Guidance has been set at mid-swaps plus 115bp and books opened at 1030 GMT. The tap will take the existing EUR1.5bn 25-year bond, which priced in June at mid-swaps plus 130bp, to EUR2.5bn.

The 2037 bond is the longest-dated bond that the EFSF has sold, and is bid at mid-swaps plus 112.9bp, according to Tradeweb.

The EFSF, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, sent a request for proposals to selected banks for an upcoming euro benchmark bond last week. Banking sources said the tap was an opportunistic trade, and that the planned benchmark deal is expected to still go ahead. (Reporting by Andrew Perrin and John Geddie, IFR Markets; editing by Natalie Harrison)