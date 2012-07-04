FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF plans EUR1bn increase to April 2037 bond -sources
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2012 / 10:57 AM / 5 years ago

EFSF plans EUR1bn increase to April 2037 bond -sources

John Geddie, Andrew Perrin

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to lead manage a EUR1bn increase to its existing 3.375% April 2037 bond, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Guidance has been set at mid-swaps plus 115bp and books opened at 1030 GMT. The tap will take the existing EUR1.5bn 25-year bond, which priced in June at mid-swaps plus 130bp, to EUR2.5bn.

The 2037 bond is the longest-dated bond that the EFSF has sold, and is bid at mid-swaps plus 112.9bp, according to Tradeweb.

The EFSF, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, sent a request for proposals to selected banks for an upcoming euro benchmark bond last week. Banking sources said the tap was an opportunistic trade, and that the planned benchmark deal is expected to still go ahead. (Reporting by Andrew Perrin and John Geddie, IFR Markets; editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.