EFSF EUR6bn five-year will be issuer's largest bond
July 10, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

EFSF EUR6bn five-year will be issuer's largest bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is expected to price a EUR6bn five-year bond later on Tuesday which will be the largest syndicated bond sold by the eurozone rescue fund.

The EFSF, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, attracted demand of around EUR8bn for the RegS September 2017 bond, which is being managed by Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit.

The final spread on the bond will be mid-swaps plus 50bp, which was refined from initial guidance set at plus 50-52bp. The leads set initial price thoughts on Monday afternoon in the low 50s over. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Julian Baker)

