EFSF requests bank proposals for September bond issue - source
August 22, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

EFSF requests bank proposals for September bond issue - source

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has sent a request for proposals to banks for a planned bond issue in September, bank sources have said.

The deal will be EFSF’s first since ratings agency Moody’s changed the borrower’s Triple A rating to negative from stable on July 25.

EFSF’s last benchmark issue was an EUR6bn five-year deal which priced at mid-swaps plus 50bp via Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit on July 10. (Reporting By John Geddie)

