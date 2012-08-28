FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EFSF plans EUR3bn 10-year bond
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-EFSF plans EUR3bn 10-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds price guidance, background on previous EFSF 10-year)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has mandated Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan to lead manage a 10-year benchmark issue with the aim to raise EUR3bn, lead banks said.

Banks managing the trade are testing investor appetite at mid-swaps plus mid 50bp area, said one bank managing the transaction, and plan to launch the deal in the near future.

The euro rescue fund’s closest outstanding bond in terms of maturity, a 2.5% February 2022, is bid at 45.7bp over swaps according to Tradeweb at 12.50GMT.

That bond was also the issuer’s last 10-year issue and has rallied significantly from where it priced back in November 2011 at swaps plus 90bp via Barclays, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan.

The new issue follows hot on the heels of the Republic of Finland which is set to price a EUR4bn 10-year bond later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helene Durand and John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.