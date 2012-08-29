FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF scrapes over the line
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

EFSF scrapes over the line

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - The first post-summer issue from the European Financial Stability Facility (Aaa/AA+/AAA), the eurozone’s rescue fund, will have to price at the wide end of guidance after barely scraping over the line.

The order book on the no-grow EUR3bn 10-year benchmark was described as “just subscribed” by one lead bank as books closed.

As a result, the trade will price at mid-swaps plus 57bp, the wide end of guidance of swaps +54/57bp via Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan.

The banker added that 92 accounts participated in the deal but in smaller size than was expected. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.