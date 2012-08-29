EFSF struggles across line as investors drag feet

* EFSF suffers from poor track record on 10-year bonds

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - A EUR3bn 10-year issue for the European Financial Stability Facility that priced on Wednesday barely managed to get over the line after investors dragged their feet, worried that the bond is set to underperform.

The transaction for the Aaa/AA+/AAA rated borrower comes ahead of what market participants expect will be a volatile time in the European market with likely headline risk stemming from the upcoming European Central Bank meeting on September 6 and a German constitutional court vote on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) on September 12.

Uncertainty around what could happen to Spain and whether the country might need a full bail-out, above and beyond the EUR100bn earmarked for its banks, has also weighed on investor sentiment.

Feedback from investors, as reported by lead banks Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan, centred on concerns that the summer market rally and those upcoming events offered little opportunity for performance in the bond going forward.

Investor appetite on Wednesday was in sharp contrast with a EUR4bn 10-year bond priced for the Republic of Finland the previous day. The sovereign easily attracted over EUR8bn of demand despite the meagre 3bp over mid-swaps pricing and 0.5bp new issue premium offered.

It is not the first time that the 10-year maturity has proved problematic for the euro rescue fund. Its last 10-year trade back in November 2011 was also reported to have just cleared but at a much wider spread of almost 90bp via Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan.

The order book on the no-grow EUR3bn 2.25% 10-year benchmark was described as “just subscribed” but in reality the leads were left long, which could put further pressure on performance in the coming days.

“Leads have been left with large tickets and it is enough to put some pressure on the bond over the coming days,” said one bank managing the deal.

Just before the deal priced, broking desks quoted the new 10-year bond at -10/-8.

The lead bank added that the EFSF had already raised concern that a EUR20m trade had gone through at reoffer price.

The transaction priced at the wide of the 54bp-57bp over mid-swaps guidance and initial price thoughts of mid 50s area.

The banker commented that around 92 investors participated in the deal but with lower ticket sizes than expected (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)