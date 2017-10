LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has gathered over EUR3bn of initial investor interest on its new seven-year euro denominated transaction, banks managing the deal said on Tuesday morning

Barclays, Nomura and Societe Generale are marketing the bond at mid-swaps plus 30bp area, and the transaction will be priced later on Tuesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)