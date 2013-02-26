EFSF opens books on new 3yr euro bond

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility is taking orders on its new three-year euro benchmark bond with guidance set at mid-swaps minus 5bp area, said a bank managing the deal on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are managing the deal, which will be the rescue fund’s last benchmark transaction of the first quarter.

EFSF has so far raised EUR13bn of its EUR16.5bn Q1 long-term funding target, including new seven- and five-year benchmarks, an approximate EUR1bn tap of its 10-year via auction, and a EUR1bn tap of its 25-year via syndication.

Fair value on the new deal is around mid-swaps minus 10bp, based on Tradeweb data when the mandate was announced on Monday. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker)