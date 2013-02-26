UPDATE 1-EFSF braves bond market during peripheral turmoil

(Adds background, funding targets)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has braved the market turmoil triggered by Italy’s election result, and started book building for its last benchmark bond deal of the first quarter.

Lead banks Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are taking orders on the new three-year euro benchmark bond as its third and fourth largest guarantors - Italy and Spain - have been hit by a widespread sell-off following inconclusive Italian elections.

Italian 10-year bonds have widened 43bp since Monday’s close, and are bid at a yield of 4.80% on Tradeweb at 1020GMT. Similarly, Spanish 10-year bonds are 20bp wider bid at 5.33%.

Guidance on the new bond sale is set at mid-swaps minus 5bp area, which at least offers investors a palatable 5bp new issue premium, based on Tradeweb levels on Monday.

TARGET SIZE

In order to hit its first quarter target for raising long-term debt, the EFSF has to raise EUR3.5bn via the sale.

Given that it raised EUR6bn and EUR5bn with sales of new seven- and five-year bonds respectively in January, this was initially expected to be fairly straightforward.

EFSF announced the mandate for its new deal on Monday just as the first exit polls for the Italian election were released, showing the pro-reform centre-left with a strong lead. The market latched on to those promising numbers, sending Italian shares and bonds into a sharp rally and lifting European shares and the euro.

However, just 20 minutes later, new polls suggested Berlusconi’s centre-right held a comfortable lead in the Senate race, thus increasing the chances of a hung parliament. Initial market gains were swiftly reversed. When investors’ worst fears were confirmed late on Monday, an aggressive peripheral sell-off continued.

EFSF has so far raised EUR13bn of its EUR16.5bn Q1 long-term funding target, including the new seven- and five-year benchmarks, an approximate EUR1bn tap of its 10-year via auction, and a EUR1bn tap of its 25-year via syndication.