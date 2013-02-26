FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF to print EUR3bn 3yr bond, still short of Q1 target
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

EFSF to print EUR3bn 3yr bond, still short of Q1 target

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility is set to price a EUR3bn three-year bond in line with guidance at mid-swaps minus 5bp later on Tuesday, said one bank managing the deal.

EFSF has stated that the transaction will be the Aa1/AA+/AAA rated rescue fund’s last benchmark transaction of the first quarter, although it still leaves it around EUR500m short of its EUR16.5bn Q1 long-term funding target.

An aggressive sell-off in Europe’s periphery following Italian elections was initially expected to dull appetite for the bonds, as Italy and Spain are the fund’s third and fourth largest guarantors, respectively.

However, midway through bookbuilding on Tuesday leads Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley reported orders were well in excess of EUR3bn, allaying these initial fears.

The final book size is as yet unknown. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.