FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF aims to complete Q1 funding with bond tap
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 5 years ago

EFSF aims to complete Q1 funding with bond tap

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated AA+/Aa1/AAA, has opened books on a minimum EUR500m increase of its EUR3bn 0.5% issue due 7 March 2016 in order to complete its announced funding target of EUR16.5bn for Q1 2013.

Barclays, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit are taking orders on the tap with guidance at mid-swaps minus 5bp, and are set to price the deal later on Wednesday.

EFSF has already raised approximately EUR16bn towards its Q1 funding target, part of a EUR58bn funding programme in 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.