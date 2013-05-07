FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFSF plans unscheduled bond sale, ups Q2 funding target
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

EFSF plans unscheduled bond sale, ups Q2 funding target

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has requested bank proposals for an unscheduled bond sale to be issued next week that will help meet a EUR3.5bn increase in its second-quarter funding target, the euro zone rescue fund said on Tuesday.

The entity, rated AA+/Aa1/AAA, is on track to raise EUR20bn by the end of June, to take advantage of “favourable market conditions” and continued strong demand.

The EFSF funding target for 2013 will be unchanged at EUR58bn, as the additional funds to be raised this current quarter will be deducted from the fourth-quarter target.

Last month the EFSF issued the largest supranational bond on record - an EUR8bn five-year issue - with orders in excess of EUR13.5bn. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Natalie Harrison)

