EFSF markets new 10-year bond
May 15, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 4 years

EFSF markets new 10-year bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, is taking indications of interest on its new 10-year euro benchmark at mid-swaps plus 32-34bp, said a lead manager on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are managing the May 2023 deal, and expect to open books on Thursday.

The announcement of the deal follows two syndicated sovereign bond sales this week from Spain and Italy that have both received strong demand. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

