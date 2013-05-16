EFSF opens order books on new 10-year bond

LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has opened books on its new 10-year benchmark euro-denominated bond with official guidance at mid-swaps plus 32bp area, said a market source on Thursday.

The rescue fund took over EUR3bn of indications of interest from investors overnight at initial price thoughts of 32-34bp over mid-swaps.

Lead banks - BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan - will price the bond later on Thursday. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Sudip Roy)