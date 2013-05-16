FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF opens order books on new 10-year bond
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2013 / 7:22 AM / in 4 years

EFSF opens order books on new 10-year bond

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has opened books on its new 10-year benchmark euro-denominated bond with official guidance at mid-swaps plus 32bp area, said a market source on Thursday.

The rescue fund took over EUR3bn of indications of interest from investors overnight at initial price thoughts of 32-34bp over mid-swaps.

Lead banks - BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan - will price the bond later on Thursday. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.