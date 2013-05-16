EFSF 10-year bond draws over EUR5bn of orders

LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The order book for the European Financial Stability Facility’s new 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond has grown to over EUR5bn, said a banker on the deal.

Official guidance for the Aa1/AA+/AAA rated deal is unchanged at mid-swaps plus 32bp area, said the banker.

The rescue fund took over EUR3bn of indications of interest from investors overnight at initial price thoughts of 32-34bp over mid-swaps.

Lead banks - BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan - will price the bond later on Thursday. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)