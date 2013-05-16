FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFSF to price EUR5bn 10-year bond at mid-swaps plus 32bp - lead
May 16, 2013

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has sized its 10-year benchmark bond at EUR5bn and will price the deal at mid-swaps plus 32bp, a lead said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, leads set official guidance at mid-swaps plus 32bp area, after initial price thoughts on Wednesday of mid-swaps plus 32/34bp.

Lead banks - BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan - have received more then EUR6bn of orders for the new bond, and are due to price the transaction later on Thursday. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker)

