EFSF sets price thoughts on new 7-year benchmark bond sale

LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, started marketing its forthcoming seven-year benchmark euro bond to investors at mid-swaps plus 27bp area on Tuesday, a banker close to the deal said.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Natixis have been hired to manage the sale, which is expected to commence on Wednesday morning and raise a minimum of EUR3bn, said the banker.

The euro rescue fund has already issued nearly 64% of its EUR58bn funding programme for 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)