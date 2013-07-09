FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF sets price thoughts on new 7-year benchmark bond sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

EFSF sets price thoughts on new 7-year benchmark bond sale

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, started marketing its forthcoming seven-year benchmark euro bond to investors at mid-swaps plus 27bp area on Tuesday, a banker close to the deal said.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Natixis have been hired to manage the sale, which is expected to commence on Wednesday morning and raise a minimum of EUR3bn, said the banker.

The euro rescue fund has already issued nearly 64% of its EUR58bn funding programme for 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.