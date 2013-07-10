FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFSF opens books on 7-yr bond after interest tops EUR2bn
July 10, 2013 / 7:37 AM / in 4 years

EFSF opens books on 7-yr bond after interest tops EUR2bn

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, opened books on its seven-year benchmark bond on Wednesday after initial interest topped EUR2bn overnight, a banker on the deal said.

Official guidance is set at mid-swaps plus 27bp area, in line with initial price thoughts released on Tuesday afternoon.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Natixis will price the deal later on Wednesday, and it is expected to raise a minimum of EUR3bn.

The euro rescue fund has already issued nearly 64% of its EUR58bn funding programme for 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Natalie Harrison)

