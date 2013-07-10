FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFSF sets spread on 7-yr bond after orders top EUR6.5bn
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2013 / 12:22 PM / 4 years ago

EFSF sets spread on 7-yr bond after orders top EUR6.5bn

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has set the final spread on its seven-year benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus 26bp after orders topped EUR6.5bn, a banker on the deal said.

The spread is in line with revised talk of mid-swaps plus 26bp area, which came after official guidance and initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 27bp area.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Natixis will set the size of the transaction and price the deal later on Wednesday.

The euro rescue fund has already issued nearly 64% of its EUR58bn funding programme for 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

