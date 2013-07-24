EFSF books on five-year bond surpass EUR3bn - source

LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - Order books on the European Financial Stability Facility’s five-year euro benchmark bond have surpassed EUR3bn, a source said on Wednesday, allowing leads to revise guidance tighter to mid-swaps plus 15bp area.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AA, opened books on the offering setting guidance at mid-swaps plus 15/16bp, in line with day-earlier price thoughts.

On Tuesday afternoon Barclays, Citi and Credit Suisse were named as joint lead managers for the transaction that is due to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)