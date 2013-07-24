EFSF 5-year bond to be EUR4bn, books exceed EUR5.5bn - source

LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility’s five-year euro bond will be EUR4bn in size, a market source said on Wednesday, adding that books had reached in excess of EUR5.5bn.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AA, opened books on the offering, setting guidance at mid-swaps plus 15/16bp, in line with day-earlier price thoughts.

It later revised guidance to mid-swaps plus 15bp area as books surpassed the EUR3bn mark.

On Tuesday afternoon Barclays, Citi and Credit Suisse were named as joint lead managers for the transaction that is due to price later on Wednesday. Order books are due to close at 11:10 am London time. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Natalie Harrison)