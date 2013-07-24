FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF 5-year bond to be EUR4bn, books exceed EUR5.5bn - source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

EFSF 5-year bond to be EUR4bn, books exceed EUR5.5bn - source

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility’s five-year euro bond will be EUR4bn in size, a market source said on Wednesday, adding that books had reached in excess of EUR5.5bn.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AA, opened books on the offering, setting guidance at mid-swaps plus 15/16bp, in line with day-earlier price thoughts.

It later revised guidance to mid-swaps plus 15bp area as books surpassed the EUR3bn mark.

On Tuesday afternoon Barclays, Citi and Credit Suisse were named as joint lead managers for the transaction that is due to price later on Wednesday. Order books are due to close at 11:10 am London time. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.